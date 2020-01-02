Media player
The UK charity bringing life back to Iraq's landmine hotspots
There are more than 20 million landmines in Iraq, some planted by Islamic State Group, many left by Saddam Hussein’s army during the Iran Iraq war in the 1980s. UK based Mines Advisory Group or MAG, is working to clear them but it will take decades.
The BBC's Carol Lowe visited northern Iraq with one of MAG's photographers who has spent the last 20 years documenting the charity’s work.
02 Jan 2020
