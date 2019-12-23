Syrians flee towards Turkey amid Idlib violence

Video

Increasing air strikes in Syria's rebel-dominated Idlib province have led to a fresh wave of refugees heading towards the Turkish border.

The Syrian government and its Russian allies have been bombarding the Maaret al-Numan region since 16 December.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country cannot handle the refugees on its own. Turkey already hosts about five million Syrians who have fled the civil war.