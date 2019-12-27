Iraq's year in turmoil

Media player
Iraq ends year in political turmoil
A political crisis continues to roil Iraq, as protesters remain on the streets in several cities despite a mounting death toll among them. The protesters demand a complete overhaul of the political system they see as sectarian and corrupt.
BBC Arabic’s Feras Kilani has the view from Baghdad as it enters a new year.
Producer: Dina Demrdash
27 Dec 2019
