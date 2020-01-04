Crowds gather in Iraq for Soleimani funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Qasem Soleimani: Crowds gather in Iraq for funeral procession

Crowds have gathered in Iraq for the funeral procession of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

The leader of Iran's Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on Friday.

His death marked a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US with Iran vowing "forceful revenge".

  • 04 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Who was Iran's 'rock star' general?