Crowds gather in Iraq for Soleimani funeral

Qasem Soleimani: Crowds gather in Iraq for funeral procession
Crowds have gathered in Iraq for the funeral procession of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
The leader of Iran's Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on Friday.
His death marked a major escalation in tensions between Iran and the US with Iran vowing "forceful revenge".
04 Jan 2020
