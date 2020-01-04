Crowds at Iranian general's funeral
Video

Crowds gather in Iraq for Qasem Soleimani's funeral

A huge crowd in Iraq's capital Baghdad is taking part in a funeral procession for the Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

He was killed in a US airstrike on Thursday.

