Qasem Soleimani: 'Nothing off limits' Hezbollah warns US
US bases, warships and troops are all potential targets for retaliation after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Lebanese Hezbollah has warned.
The BBC's Lyse Doucet reports that their leadership has threatened to drive all US personnel from the Middle East.
In other developments the Iraqi parliament voted 170-0 to ask US forces to leave the country, and millions of Iranians to took to the streets to mourn General Soleimani.
05 Jan 2020
