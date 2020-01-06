Iran's supreme leader weeps at Soleimani funeral
Video

Iran's supreme leader weeps at Soleimani funeral

Huge crowds turned out for the funeral of the Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

As he led prayers for Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei wept.

