Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran's supreme leader weeps at Soleimani funeral
Huge crowds turned out for the funeral of the Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
As he led prayers for Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei wept.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51005546/iran-s-supreme-leader-weeps-at-soleimani-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window