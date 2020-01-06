Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bowen: Soleimani's death will have 'consequences'
Jeremy Bowen describes the scene in Baghdad as Iraqis mourn the deaths of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was an Iraqi militia leader.
The two men were killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday.
-
06 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51014628/bowen-soleimani-s-death-will-have-consequencesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window