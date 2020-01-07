Huge crowds turn out for Soleimani's burial
Soleimani: Iranians turn out for commander's burial

Huge crowds have turned out for the burial of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump.

