Stampede as Soleimani buried
Video

Stampede as Soleimani buried

At least 35 people have been killed in a stampede as Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike, according to Iranian media.

More than 48 others were injured in the incident in Kerman, reports suggest.

  • 07 Jan 2020