US 'has not chosen path of de-escalation' since Soleimani's death
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the United States has not “chosen the path of de-escalation” since it killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.
Mr Zarif called the assassination an “act of war” and said US officials had since sent “rude, ignorant, arrogant” messages - both in public and private - that represented “an escalation in and of itself”.
07 Jan 2020
