Iranian TV shows 'missile attack on US airbases'

Video

At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.

Footage reportedly of the missiles was broadcast on Iranian state TV. It said the attack was a retaliation after the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

