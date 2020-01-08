Iranian TV shows 'missile attack on US airbases'
At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.

Footage reportedly of the missiles was broadcast on Iranian state TV. It said the attack was a retaliation after the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

