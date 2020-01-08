Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iranian TV shows 'missile attack on US airbases'
At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles, according to the US Department of Defence.
Footage reportedly of the missiles was broadcast on Iranian state TV. It said the attack was a retaliation after the country's top commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51029341/iranian-tv-shows-missile-attack-on-us-airbasesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window