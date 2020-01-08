Aftermath of plane crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Aftermath of Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran

Officials say there is no chance of finding survivors after a Ukrainian Boeing-737 carrying 176 people crashed in Iran.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jan 2020