The leaders of Canada and the UK have called for an investigation into a plane crash as evidence suggests it may have been brought down by a missile.
Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.
The crash came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.
Iran has ruled out a missile strike by its air defences.
10 Jan 2020
