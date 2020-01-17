Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers
Iran tensions: Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has led Friday prayers in the capital Tehran - the first time he has done so in eight years.

His country has faced criticism at home and abroad after it admitted shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake.

The BBC's Martin Patience said he delivered "a defiant message designed for domestic consumption".

