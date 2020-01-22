Lebanon protesters angry over new government

Video

Protesters in Lebanon have returned to the streets, saying the new government formed on Tuesday does not meet their demands.

They had been calling for an overhaul of the political system, the formation of an independent, non-sectarian cabinet, and an end to government corruption.

The new cabinet was announced after months of deadlock. PM Hassan Diab said it would be a "rescue team" that would work to meet protesters' demands.

But the demonstrators say the ministers were selected by the entrenched political elite that they blame for Lebanon's problems.

Video produced by Rana Taha