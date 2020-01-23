Prince Charles snubs US Vice-President Pence
Did Prince Charles 'snub' US Vice-President Mike Pence?

The Prince of Wales was greeting dignitaries, including world leaders, at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz - but seemed to ignore US Vice-President Mike Pence.

A Buckingham Palace official has denied this was a snub, telling the BBC that the prince and Mr Pence had a "long and warm conversation" before the ceremony began.

  23 Jan 2020
