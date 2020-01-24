Iraq anti-US protest: 'Million march' in Baghdad
Huge crowds have taken to the streets of Iraq's capital, Baghdad, to demand that US forces leave Iraq.

Powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr earlier called for a million people to join Friday's march, close to the US embassy in the capital.

  • 24 Jan 2020
