Iran passenger jet slides off runway into highway
A Caspian Airlines passenger plane slid off the runway onto a highway while landing at an airport in the south-western Iranian city of Mahshahr.
Two of the 136 passengers on board suffered leg injuries in the incident, according to the head of the Red Crescent in Khuzestan province.
State TV quoted a provincial aviation official as saying that the pilot "landed the aircraft too late and this caused him to miss the runway".
27 Jan 2020
