Abbas: Trump 'conspiracy deal won't pass'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the US president's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr Trump has proposed a pathway to the creation of an independent Palestinian state, and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements. He said that, under the plan, Jerusalem would be Israel's undivided capital, and the Palestinians would have a capital in "eastern Jerusalem".

The Palestinians have been boycotting the Trump administration, and did not take part in any discussions about the plan. Mr Abbas said Jerusalem and the Palestinians' rights were "not for sale".

