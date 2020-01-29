Syria says troops have taken key Idlib town
Syria war: Government troops 'patrol Maarat al-Numan'

Footage broadcast on Syrian TV reportedly shows government troops patrolling the town of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province.

The town straddles a major highway and is the opposition's last stronghold.

