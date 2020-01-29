Syria says troops have taken key Idlib town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria war: Government troops 'patrol Maarat al-Numan'
Footage broadcast on Syrian TV reportedly shows government troops patrolling the town of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province.
The town straddles a major highway and is the opposition's last stronghold.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51293942/syria-war-government-troops-patrol-maarat-al-numanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window