Why Trump's Middle East plan is so divisive
US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan has been welcomed by Israel, but Palestinians have dismissed it as a "conspiracy".
The BBC's Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen explains why the proposal is so divisive.
29 Jan 2020
