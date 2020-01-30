'Let them call us what they want' - Palestinian PM

Media player
Palestinian PM defends stance on Trump Middle East plan
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said the Palestinian leadership is "sticking to the aspirations of our people" by rejecting US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.
Mr Shtayyeh told the BBC's Orla Guerin the Palestinian leadership has warned Israel that if it annexes any part of the occupied West Bank all agreements between the two sides would be terminated.
Mr Trump's Middle East plan envisages a limited Palestinian state and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank.
30 Jan 2020
