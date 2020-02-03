'If she stays, her legs will have to be amputated'

Media player
'If she stays in Yemen, her legs will have to be amputated'
Abdullah's 13-year-old daughter Raghad has cancer and urgently needs treatment that cannot be provided in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa.
Raghad is on a list of 30 patients set to be transported to Cairo or Amman as part of a medical air bridge.
03 Feb 2020
