'If she stays, her legs will have to be amputated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'If she stays in Yemen, her legs will have to be amputated'

Abdullah's 13-year-old daughter Raghad has cancer and urgently needs treatment that cannot be provided in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

Raghad is on a list of 30 patients set to be transported to Cairo or Amman as part of a medical air bridge.

  • 03 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Six-year-old Yusra’s new eye