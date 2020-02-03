'We can't give children the treatment they need'
Yemen doctor: 'We can't give children the treatment they need'

Dr Abdullah Thawaba, the director of Yemen's only cancer hospital, says many children are dying because they cannot travel abroad for the treatment they need.

"It's very, very difficult to be a doctor here," he tells the BBC's Lyse Doucet. "Sometimes we all feel really depressed."

