Turkish reinforcements head to Syria
Video

A Turkish military convoy has been sent to reinforce observation points in Syria's Idlib province.

Trucks carrying tanks and armoured vehicles were seen passing through the Turkish town of Kirikhan, in Hatay province.

It follows the death of six Turkish soldiers during a Syrian government offensive in the area.

  • 03 Feb 2020
