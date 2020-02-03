Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkish reinforcements head to Syria's Idlib
A Turkish military convoy has been sent to reinforce observation points in Syria's Idlib province.
Trucks carrying tanks and armoured vehicles were seen passing through the Turkish town of Kirikhan, in Hatay province.
It follows the death of six Turkish soldiers during a Syrian government offensive in the area.
-
03 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window