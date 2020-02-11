Why is Idlib back in the news?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria War: Why is Idlib back in the news?

The Syrian war has been ongoing for nine years, but escalating violence in and surrounding the city of Idlib in the north-west has created one of the region's worst humanitarian crises.

Hundreds of thousands of people are attempting to leave the city of Idlib but are finding themselves with nowhere to go.

The BBC's diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams explains what has caused this latest crisis.

  • 11 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Syria says troops have taken key Idlib town