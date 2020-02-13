Syria displaced forced to camp in freezing weather

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria war: Displaced forced to camp in freezing temperatures
More than 800,000 people - 60% of them children - have fled their homes in north-western Syria since December as a result of an assault by Syrian pro-government forces on the opposition’s last stronghold.
At a makeshift camp near the city of Azaz, in northern Aleppo province, displaced families are being forced to crowd together in tents in harsh winter conditions because they do not have enough money to secure proper accommodation.
Several children are reported to have died in the region due to the freezing temperatures.
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51488749/syria-war-displaced-forced-to-camp-in-freezing-temperaturesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window