Video

Ibrahim AbdulAziz and his family are on the move as violence in north-west Syria continues to push hundreds of thousands of civilians from their homes.

It's the fourth time they have been forced to flee.

The UN says more than 900,000 displaced civilians have left escalating violence in north-west Syria since December.

Mr AbdulAziz shares his story as his family, including eight children, pack up their belongings again.