The Syrian girl who laughs in the face of war

Syria civil war: How a father helps his daughter cope with life in a warzone
Abdullah Mohammad and his family are living in a warzone but they've come up with a unique way to cope with air strikes.
When Salwa became startled by loud noises, her father used the sound of children letting off fireworks to show her that loud noises could be funny.
Abdullah says he tries to stay controlled and appear happy when air strikes are happening so his daughter can feel calm and happy too.
19 Feb 2020
