Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing

Iran's minister appears unwell before positive coronavirus test
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi mopped his brow repeatedly at a televised news conference on Monday, a day before he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.
The official death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran has risen to 15, while 95 cases have been confirmed.
25 Feb 2020
