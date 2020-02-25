Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran's deputy health minister has coronavirus
Iran has reported 95 cases of the virus, but the real number is thought to be higher.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51637001/iran-s-deputy-health-minister-has-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window