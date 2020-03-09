'Take the war away and we will be fine'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen: The doctor on the front line after years of war
Dr Mekkia Mahdi works at the health clinic in Aslam, an impoverished town in the north west of Yemen.
It is only 60km (37m) from the border with Saudi Arabia, but is on the front line of Yemen’s health emergency.
The BBC has spend time with her on the morning rounds, as she checks on the progress of her vulnerable patients.
Produced by Lyse Doucet and Tony Brown
Shoot and edit by Dave Bull
Read more: Yemen crisis: Why is there a war?
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51774538/yemen-the-doctor-on-the-front-line-after-years-of-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window