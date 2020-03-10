Media player
Inside Yemen's dangerously divided 'city of snipers'
Taiz, in Yemen's south-west, is home to one of the longest-running battles of the country's civil war.
Known as the city of snipers, Taiz - divided between the Houthi rebels and forces loyal to the government - is constantly under siege.
Saudi air-strikes have continued since the start of the war in 2015 and the people of Taiz say they feel forgotten.
The BBC gained exclusive access to see what life is like for those living on the government controlled side of this divided city.
Produced by Lyse Doucet and Tony Brown
Filmed by Dave Bull
10 Mar 2020
