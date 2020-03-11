Spraying Tehran's streets with disinfectant

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Trucks spray disinfectant through Tehran's streets
Iran's capital, Tehran, has one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of coronavirus.
In an effort to combat the spread of the disease, trucks are spraying disinfectant on the streets.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-middle-east-51830079/coronavirus-trucks-spray-disinfectant-through-tehran-s-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window