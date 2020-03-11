Spraying Tehran's streets with disinfectant
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Trucks spray disinfectant through Tehran's streets

Iran's capital, Tehran, has one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of coronavirus.

In an effort to combat the spread of the disease, trucks are spraying disinfectant on the streets.

  • 11 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Four ways to protect yourself from coronavirus