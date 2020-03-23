Media player
Israel's coronavirus patient 74 talks about her experience
Israel's coronavirus patient 74, also known as Dani, has gained a huge following on Instagram after posting about her experience on social media.
She contracted the virus after she came back home to Israel from Spain, and says she has had mild symptoms.
