'I'm Israel's corona casualty number 74'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Israel's coronavirus patient 74 talks about her experience

Israel's coronavirus patient 74, also known as Dani, has gained a huge following on Instagram after posting about her experience on social media.

She contracted the virus after she came back home to Israel from Spain, and says she has had mild symptoms.

  • 23 Mar 2020
Go to next video: What's it like to get tested for coronavirus?