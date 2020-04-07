Media player
Coronavirus: Israel’s ultra-Orthodox lockdown challenge
Coronavirus has hit Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews disproportionately but implementing lockdown in those communities has been challenging.
Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman reports.
Editor: Lee Durant, producer: Melanie Marshall
07 Apr 2020
