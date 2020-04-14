Pets abandoned over coronavirus fears

Media player
Pets in Middle East abandoned over coronavirus fears
Some pet owners in the Middle East are abandoning their pets over fears they could spread coronavirus.
But it hasn't been proven that pets have a significant role in spreading the disease.
The World Health Organization has advised all pet owners instead to focus on good hygiene.
14 Apr 2020
