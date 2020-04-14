Drag queens take show online under Israel lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: Israeli drag queens take show online under lockdown
Tal Kalai and Yuvel Edelman – the performers behind drag queens Talula Bonet and Ziona Patriot – found themselves short of work as coronavirus closed down theatres, clubs and bars across Israel.
But they decided to stream shows on Facebook instead and said the reaction was "amazing".
The show, called Quarantined, has now been picked up by the Israeli television station Channel 24.
14 Apr 2020
