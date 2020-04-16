'The supervising doctor has tested positive'

Video

Doctors tackling coronavirus in Egypt have told the BBC they are worried about shortages of protective equipment and feel their concerns are not being taken seriously enough.

But the government says supplies are sufficient, and a doctor at one quarantine hospital said medics there had been able to secure extra masks quickly.

As of Wednesday, the Middle East's most populous country had seen 178 deaths from the virus. The World Health Organization says about 13% of those infected in Egypt are healthcare workers.

The country has a night-time curfew in place, and schools, universities and mosques are closed.