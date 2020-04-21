'I was with the Taliban for one year'

Media player
The detention centre for teenage Taliban members
Inside Kabul's Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre there are approximately 300 inmates aged between 12 and 18.
They are some of Afghanistan's most vulnerable and most troubled children.
On average, around half are accused of being in militant groups: the Islamic State (IS) or the Taliban.
