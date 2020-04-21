'I was with the Taliban for one year'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The detention centre for teenage Taliban members

Inside Kabul's Juvenile Rehabilitation Centre there are approximately 300 inmates aged between 12 and 18.

They are some of Afghanistan's most vulnerable and most troubled children.

On average, around half are accused of being in militant groups: the Islamic State (IS) or the Taliban.

Animation by Puneet Kumar and Nikita Deshpande

  • 21 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Afghanistan’s one and only Jew