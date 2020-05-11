Video shows damage to Iran navy vessel Konarak

Media player
Video shows damage to Iran navy vessel hit by 'friendly fire'
Video footage broadcast by state media shows smoke rising from the heavily damaged Iranian navy support ship, Konarak, following an incident in the Gulf of Oman that killed 19 Iranian sailors.
Iranian media reported that the Konarak was hit by a new anti-ship missile being tested by the Iranian navy frigate Jamaran during an exercise near the port of Jask on Sunday.
11 May 2020
