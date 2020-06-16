Bahrain coronavirus app shares data with gameshow

Media player
Coronavirus: Bahrain contact-tracing app shares data with gameshow
Bahrain’s “BeAware” coronavirus contact-tracing app is offering an incentive to get people to download the app.
Users are entered into Bahrain TV's Are You At Home? gameshow, where they can win 1,000 Bahraini dinars if they are found to be at home and obeying the lockdown rules.
Amnesty International says it has found serious privacy and security concerns in both Bahrain and Kuwait's contact-tracing apps.
Bahrain and Kuwait did not respond to the BBC’s request to comment.
16 Jun 2020
