Children in Syria IS camps 'are a time bomb'

Video

Islamic State group has described the coronavirus as "God’s little soldier”.

In Iraq and Syria, the outbreak has meant fewer western troops battling against the extremists. In both countries the extremists have re-emerged with a guerrilla campaign of assassinations and execution-style killings.

Thousands of the group's fighters and their women and children are being held in Kurdish-controlled detention camps in northern Syria. One woman there told the BBC she feared some children were becoming even more radical than their parents.

The camps are no longer secure, and IS has renewed its threat to try to free the women.