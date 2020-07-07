Iran's female gamers' and the fight to stay online

Media player
Iran's female gamers face challenges to stay online
In Iran, online video gaming was popular even before the pandemic, and with so many people staying at home the popularity of video games and streaming them online has jumped.
The country's government says a third of gamers are women, and for some of Iran’s female professional gamers, the pandemic has made the hurdles and challenges they are face more acute.
07 Jul 2020
