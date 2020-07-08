Behind the mask: Tutankhamun’s last tour

Video

An investigation by BBC Arabic has found a global tour of artefacts from Egyptian Pharaoh King Tutankhamun may have broken Egyptian law on preserving antiquities.

The exhibition is co-produced by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities and Hollywood entertainment company IMG. It is waiting to re-open at the Saatchi Gallery in London. But the BBC has found that the deal was made at a time when Egyptian law prohibited the loan of antiquities involving commercial organisations.

IMG SAID the deal was approved by Egypt’s Prime Minister, and that it has paid more than 15 million pounds to the Egyptian government so far. The Head of Antiquities in Egypt said the tour had benefits for the economy, tourism and politics. He did not comment on its legal status.

