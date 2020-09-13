During the height of the pandemic in Yemen, there was only one functioning hospital in the city of Aden, which is home to more than a million people.

Afraid of Covid-19 and with barely any PPE available, most doctors fled - leaving Dr Zoha as the only doctor left in the city willing to treat Covid patients.

Nearly six months since the virus spread in Yemen, the BBC is the first international broadcaster to reach the country to see how people are dealing with the pandemic.