The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been able to "re-establish their inspection activities" in Iran, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA has said.

Iran had previously refused access to some sites by IAEA inspectors who had been asking for an explanation about possible nuclear-related activities at two locations.

Mr Grossi told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that inspectors were now visiting specific sites but he could not give any details of them.

He said: "What we achieved was to go back to the normal activity we should have. It was as if the power had been cut and now the lights are on again... We are working again."

