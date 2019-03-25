Olive harvest in jeopardy as tensions rise at the West Bank
Tensions are rising between Israeli settlers and Palestinians, as the annual olive harvest begins in the West Bank. Palestinian medics say dozens of people were injured in clashes with Israeli forces.
Groups of Palestinians have been escorting farmers who are trying to harvest olives close to settlements.
Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman explains more from the olive groves near the village of Burqa.
