When Leila met Sahand they were unhappily married to other people.

The pair started an extra-marital affair, an illegal act in their homeland, Iran. When Leila had a baby she knew they had to flee.

Six years in the making, Love Child documents their journey across borders and through the immigration system.

The BBC's Alex Stanger spoke to Leila and director Eva Mulvad about the documentary, which is available on streaming services.